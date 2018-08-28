Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans submitted for five homes in Awliscombe village centre

PUBLISHED: 17:33 24 January 2019

AndreyPopov

Plans for five homes in the heart of Awliscombe have been submitted to district planners.

The proposal is for three ‘affordable’ and two market-rate properties on land at Greenways Lane, which shares a road with Awliscombe Village Hall.

The plans have been submitted four years after a proposal for 15 homes, comprising ten affordable and five open market properties, on land north of Greenways was refused by district planners.

The new application said: “In terms of policy, it has not been determined that Awliscombe is an unsustainable location.”

It said that Housing Needs in 2010 confirmed that in the village there is a demand for affordable homes.

“It is axiomatic that these will not be provided unless supported by some open market housing,” it added.

The proposal will be determined by East Devon District Council planning officers at a later date.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Pictures: The Addams Family musical set for the Axminster stage

The cast, in Axminster Drama Club's youth production of The Addams Family musical. Picture: Andrew Coley

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Pictures: The Addams Family musical set for the Axminster stage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Futuristic robot lawnmowers could soon be cutting grass in Honiton

Ambrogio's L350i Elite is a common model for slightly smaller areas - mowing 1.7 acres, which is the same size as the marked Wembley football pitch. Picture: Ambrogio Robotic Lawnmowers

Honiton seniors success for Dave Morgan and Phil Wall

Tincknell all set for start of 2019 motorsport season this weekend

Harry Tincknell with his team mates ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

Police appeal after man, 74, dies in A35 crash

The road was closed following the fatal collision

Axe Cliff Adams Cup victory for the impressive Tristian Wakely

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists