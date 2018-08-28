Plans submitted for five homes in Awliscombe village centre

Plans for five homes in the heart of Awliscombe have been submitted to district planners.

The proposal is for three ‘affordable’ and two market-rate properties on land at Greenways Lane, which shares a road with Awliscombe Village Hall.

The plans have been submitted four years after a proposal for 15 homes, comprising ten affordable and five open market properties, on land north of Greenways was refused by district planners.

The new application said: “In terms of policy, it has not been determined that Awliscombe is an unsustainable location.”

It said that Housing Needs in 2010 confirmed that in the village there is a demand for affordable homes.

“It is axiomatic that these will not be provided unless supported by some open market housing,” it added.

The proposal will be determined by East Devon District Council planning officers at a later date.