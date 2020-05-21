Plans to build new cat adoption centre approved

Plans to build a new cat adoption centre in East Devon have been given the seal of approval.

Axhayes Cattery, which is currently sited at Little Hill Cottage in Clyst Honiton, will construct its new building on land adjacent to Hill Barton Trading Estate.

As part of the plans, the charity Cats Protection will demolish its current cat rescue centre for the provision of a new facility at the trading estate.

The site is a triangular piece of land next to the estate, and is owned by Cats Protection.

A design and access statement for the application said: “The proposal is to provide a new replacement adoption centre that meets with present day cat welfare requirements, including space standards and outlook from pens.

“These standards cannot be provided within the existing building.”

The number of pens in the new facility will be reduced from 99 to 64.

A feral cat enclosure based at the present cattery will not be re-provided at the new facility.

Welfare provision in the centre will comprise two areas of food preparation, tray wash and laundry, veterinary room and education facilities.

The statement added: “Part of the existing and therefore new building, receives the public, both to bring in cats in need of care or rehoming or those members of the public looking to adopt a cat.

“There is a reception and ‘meet and greet’ room – this is all supported by an appropriate level of parking... The site currently has approximately 25 spaces.”

The design and access statement outlined the current situation at the current adoption centre.

It said: “The accommodation is cramped, including cat pens directly overlooking one another, and the location and size of cat welfare support rooms is not appropriate relative to current day standards.

“The staff facilities are minimal and reception, office and education rooms inadequate given the high demand for rescuing and rehoming cats in the Exeter area.

“Given all of the above and the desire to develop a design more sympathetic and reflective of its function, Cats Protection would like to demolish the existing building and re-provide a new facility to current day space and welfare standards on site.”