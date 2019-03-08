Plans to convert Honiton’s long-closed Liquid Assets shop into a home are refused

Terry Farebrother of Liquid Assets, pictured in 2010. Picture: Terry Ife ref mhh 2794-42-10TI Archant

Plans to convert a long-closed Honiton shop into a house have been refused.

An application was submitted to East Devon District Council for the change of use of Liquid Assets, at 183 High Street.

The shop, which sold a variety of homebrew equipment and tea and coffee, has been closed to the public for several years.

It was owned by Terry Farebrother, former supervisor of Honiton’s market. Stock was recently removed from the outlet’s windows.

However, planners at the council have thrown out the application.

A refusal notice said: “The proposed loss of the retail use of 183 High Street, Honiton is not acceptable as no evidence has been submitted to demonstrate that there is no longer a need for such a use, or that the property has been appropriately marketed for a period of at least 12 months at a price which reflects the use as a retail unit.”