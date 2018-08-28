Advanced search

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

PUBLISHED: 09:46 05 February 2019

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Archant

The Crown Estate will unveil its plans to develop land east of Axminster this Friday (February 8)

The Crown Estate is holding a public consultation event from 2pm to 8pm on Friday (February 8) at Millwey Community Centre, to seek residents’ input on its proposals for land east of Axminster.

The Crown Estate’s site forms part of East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) Masterplan for the area, approved last week by councillors, for up to 850 homes, employment space and community uses as well as green space and a relief road.

The Crown Estate’s application would look to provide 441 homes - 25 per cent of which would be affordable - the central section of the proposed relief road, as well as space for new offices, shops and community facilities.

The event is an opportunity for local people to hear more about the plans and share their thoughts, ahead of a planning application being submitted to EDDC later this year.

Steve Melligan, strategic land portfolio manager for The Crown Estate, said: “Our proposals will help deliver a significant part of the new relief road for Axminster, as well as new homes and employment space for the area. We’re excited to present our plans to the community and look forward to hearing their views.”

