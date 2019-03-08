Conservation group helps Offwell pupis create eco garden

Fran Sinclair with some of the pupils at Offwell School's eco garden. Picture Sara Loveridge Archant

Pupils at Offwell Primary School have been helped to create an eco garden thanks to a £563 grant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The money was donated by the Axe Vale and District Conservation Society (AV&DCS) as part of its initiative to back environmentally friendly projects in local schools.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said they approved the grant because they were impressed by how well the pupils had designed the garden, with special features to attract pollinators.

After seeing the garden AV&DCS committee member, Fran Sinclair said: "It was a lovely visit and I was made very welcome by the head teacher, Lorna Legg, and the children.

"They've made an excellent start on their wildlife gardening plans and have many more ideas to work on, including a 'toad house' and wildflower meadow strips to replace the unused grass at the edge of the school field.

"The younger children have recently harvested their broad beans and potatoes, and I was treated to a very tasty pea-pod off the plants in pots at the front of the school.

"They have been able to source planters from Freecycle and intend to re-use plastic bottles for wall planters, so the grant money is being carefully husbanded to be used for plants and replacing the rotten timber of their raised beds."

AV&DCS would like to hear from any other schools who may be interested in receiving help to develop eco projects at their school. Please get in touch via the website: www.axevaleconservation.org.uk.

AV&DCS is a registered charity that was set up to help protect the landscape and its wildlife in an area covering the civil parishes in the catchment of the Rivers Axe, Yarty and Lim. They do this through practical work, encouraging participation in the countryside, working with local councils and environmental organisations, and by responding to development proposals where necessary.

To find out more visit their website by clicking here