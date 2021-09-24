News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Three more businesses become plastic-free champions

Tim Dixon

Published: 8:00 AM September 24, 2021   
The Folly Nursery wins plastic-free champion status

The Folly Nursery wins plastic-free champion status

Plastic Free Axminster this week congratulated The Folly Nursery, Axminster Heritage Centre and The Community Waffle House on achieving their Plastic Free Champion award from Surfers Against Sewage.

These three independent businesses have worked hard to eliminate single-use plastic from their premises and have pledged to continue this work.  They join Reflections Hair and Beauty and the Flamingo Pool who have already received their award.

Plastic Free Axminster's goal is to achieve plastic free status for the town, by working with local independent businesses, community groups and schools to reduce and eliminate items of single-use plastic in their settings.

They say: "If you are in one of these three sectors in the EX13 area and are interested in applying, please drop us an email at sasplasticfreeaxminster@gmail.com.

"The next event we are organising is a Christmas Eco Fair at Axminster Guildhall on the morning of Saturday 27th November, at which folks can pop in and find handmade crafts/gifts for all the family and have a cuppa too! Please pop the date on your calendar and come along and support us!"

