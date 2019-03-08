Advanced search

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children's author

PUBLISHED: 09:25 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 27 May 2019

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

A popular author has officially opened a new play area in Dalwood - raising important funds for improvements to the Jubilee Field and Pavilion in the process.

Catherine Anholt who performed the opening ceremony of the new children's play area at Dalwood's Jubilee Field.

Since 2012, The Dalwood Recreation Trust has held fundraising events to help finance new equipment and improvements at the field.

With the help of individual donations from villagers and various organisations, the trust has completely revamped the play area.

The new equipment includes a triple swing and twin tower climbing structure with tubular slide, both made by local firm Pathways, and an Ashbury climbing frame made by Handmade Places.

The official opening was followed by an annual plant and garden sale, which raised more than £600 for the improvements to the site.

