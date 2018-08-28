Cranbrook play park trampoline falls victim to vandals

A much-loved piece of children’s play equipment in Cranbrook has had to be removed after repeated vandalism made it too dangerous to use.

The trampoline in Hayes Square has been taken away and its site fenced off, to the disappointment of local residents.

Mother Emma Carter, whose home overlooks the park, said it was a shame to lose the trampoline, as her little girl had loved playing on it.

But she said the levels of anti-social behaviour in the park had been “a nightmare”, describing teenagers playing very loud music just metres from her home.

The decision to remove the trampoline was taken at the town council meeting on Monday, December 17, when Cllr Ray Bloxham said people had been tampering with the springs and a child could be injured playing on it. The council also heard that repairing the trampoline would cost more than £1,200, while removing it, filling in the hole and grassing it over would be £782.

It may be replaced with a different piece of equipment, but the council says no decision has been made yet.