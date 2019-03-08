Advanced search

Puffins pre-school, Beer, benefits from Tiddlers playgroup donation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 October 2019

Parents and children at the cheque presentation for Puffins pre-school. Picture: Verity Muir

Parents and children at the cheque presentation for Puffins pre-school. Picture: Verity Muir

Verity Muir

A playgroup in Beer has donated the takings from its weekly sessions towards improvements to a pre-school building.

The community-based Puffins pre-school launched a campaign in the summer of 2018 to pay for various upgrades, including a £5,000 canopy over the entrance to provide shelter from rain and hot sun.

Puffins is a registered charity, managed by a parent committee and governed by Ofsted.

The Tiddlers playgroup in Beer meets every Wednesday during term time, with parents and carers paying £2 per session.

Over the year their donations added up to £500, which has been handed over to Puffins to help pay for the canopy.

A spokesperson for Puffins thanked Tiddlers, and all those who have helped with the fundraising.

She said: "We are grateful to everyone who has supported us so far, so please continue to donate and the money raised will be going towards these improvements for the children."

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Police arrest drug-driver in Seaton

Minster Challenge results and pictures

Members of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris Carson

‘Family firm’ Tony Benger Landscaping moves to a new home

The team at Tony Benger Landscaping outside of their new offices at Dalwood. Picture: Ellie Cruse Confetti Rose Film & Photography

Axminster coffee shop lodges plans to convert unused unit into café

The West Country Higgler wants to convert vacant space into more seating for customers. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Police arrest drug-driver in Seaton

Minster Challenge results and pictures

Members of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris Carson

‘Family firm’ Tony Benger Landscaping moves to a new home

The team at Tony Benger Landscaping outside of their new offices at Dalwood. Picture: Ellie Cruse Confetti Rose Film & Photography

Axminster coffee shop lodges plans to convert unused unit into café

The West Country Higgler wants to convert vacant space into more seating for customers. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Bradleys East Devon Youth League set for a facelift

Ottery St Mary Under-15s with the divisional trophy they won last season. Picture: BRADLEYS YOUTH LEAGUE

St Mary’s Primary School Axminster celebrate cross country success

St Mary's Primary Schoo, cross country runners together with Colyton Grammar School sports leaders. The St Mary’s pupils are wearing their new running vests which were donated by the school’s PTFA and supplied by Honiton Sports Shop. Picture ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL

Puffins pre-school, Beer, benefits from Tiddlers playgroup donation

Parents and children at the cheque presentation for Puffins pre-school. Picture: Verity Muir

Thrills and chills for Halloween in East Devon

A Witch of the Wilderness at Crealy. Picture: Crealy Theme Park and Resort

Lions have a good fundraising month – but will not attend Ottery tar barrels night

Honiton Lions Ladies at their pamper evening in Honiton. Picture: Honiton Lions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists