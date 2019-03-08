Puffins pre-school, Beer, benefits from Tiddlers playgroup donation
PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 October 2019
Verity Muir
A playgroup in Beer has donated the takings from its weekly sessions towards improvements to a pre-school building.
The community-based Puffins pre-school launched a campaign in the summer of 2018 to pay for various upgrades, including a £5,000 canopy over the entrance to provide shelter from rain and hot sun.
Puffins is a registered charity, managed by a parent committee and governed by Ofsted.
The Tiddlers playgroup in Beer meets every Wednesday during term time, with parents and carers paying £2 per session.
Over the year their donations added up to £500, which has been handed over to Puffins to help pay for the canopy.
A spokesperson for Puffins thanked Tiddlers, and all those who have helped with the fundraising.
She said: "We are grateful to everyone who has supported us so far, so please continue to donate and the money raised will be going towards these improvements for the children."
