Plenty to look forward to at the Honiton Show

The Honiton & District Agricultural Association holds its 129th show on Thursday, August 1 - a traditional agriculture show in the heart of the East Devon countryside 'Where Farming Comes First'.

The exhilarating acts for the main ring include the fantastic Jamie Squibb and his Freestyle Motocross Arena Stunt Show, as seen on BBC's One Show, who will be performing breath-taking jumps mid-air, a real crowd pleaser.

The Devil's Horsemen, Europe's number one stunt and trick riding team, will be performing with some of the world's best-known horses with recent film and TV credits; Les Miserables and Poldark. Viperaerobatics will have everyone looking to the skies whilst they perform two phenomenal flying displays in a beautiful iconic Pitts S2B biplane.

The fabulous sheep show returns with its dancing sheep, a real spectacle not to be missed. Bob Hogg and his sheepdog display will be demonstrating his unique training methods - a fabulous educational act, great fun for children as Bob invites them into the main ring, while the dogs work the ducks around an obstacle course. The Grand Parade is an amazing scene and the real heart of the show, with the cattle and sheep prizewinners parading proudly. Livestock judging starts at 9am. If horses are your interest, there are classes ranging from Shetlands to shires, with the wonderful yesteryear private driving and heavy horses in agricultural harness taking place in the main ring.

The lower field incorporates all that is countryside, with hurdle making, thatching and cob block demonstrations, ferret racing, a blacksmiths' guild, 100 vintage tractors, the West of England Hound Show and the Blackdown Hills Business Association marquee, showcasing enterprises within the Blackdown Hills and surrounding market towns and villages. There is also a dog show, comprising both pedigree and fun classes for pets, as well as a poultry show and sale.

There is children's entertainment in abundance, with Professor Twistopher's Punch and Judy, donkey rides, and the chance to meet the animated friends, Captain Beaky and Murray the Mini Monster, as they cycle around the showground. The Mini Landies offer a driving experience for four- to 10-year-olds.

Negotiating an obstacle course challenges the drivers' coordination, reactions and focus, while also giving them a lot of fun.

The show's first foray into baking was a huge hit last year, so make an entry for the Honiton Show Home Baking and Preserves Competition, make a 'Honiton Show Stopper' or a cake for the president of the show, or a cream tea - jam on top of course.

There are classes for the under 11s too! There are vintage and classic cars including around 25 vehicles on display from the Crash Box and Classic Car Club.

The Rare Breed Survival Trust will be in attendance. The RBST Devon Support Group has been around in the county for more than 25 years. They are dedicated to breeders and enthusiasts of Devon's rare and native breeds. They want to educate and inspire the whole of Devon, attending colleges and schools to reach the next generation.

There is a food hall bursting with local produce and food courts to tempt every taste bud; the caterers range from Kenniford Farm to Chunk of Devon Pies - or enjoy some lovely local strawberries from the Strawberry Chariot. Why not finish your culinary experience by visiting the Fizzy Filly for a glass of Prosecco or a tray bake?

The Honiton Show has more than 400 trade stands, offering plenty of shopping and interest for all. The great news is that once again, admission charges remain unchanged for 2019, so advance tickets are just £14.50 for a whole day of entertainment.

For further details on the show or details on becoming a member of the Honiton & District Agricultural Association and enjoying all the benefits, please contact the secretary on 01404 41794. Keep up to date via Twitter @honitonshow1890 or visit the website