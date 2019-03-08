May Half Term activities in East Devon

Pirates, dinosaurs, a boat trip, a vintage vehicle rally and special wildlife events - plenty of things for the whole family to do over half-term.

With May half term approaching, many of Devon's tourist attractions are laying on special activities for the family. Good news - even if you have already visited the place in question, there will be something new and interesting for the children to see and do.

Exmouth's Stuart Line Cruises has a day's "Geology field trip" along the South Devon coastline on Friday, May 24. As the boat sails along the Jurassic coast, a leading geologist will give a full commentary about all the rock formations and the ever-changing heritage landscape.

There will be a Classic and Vintage Vehicle Rally on at Pecorama on Sunday, May 26, which promises 'an outstanding display of vehicles from the last century and a perfect day out for car enthusiasts'. There will be special musical guests including Saxminster Saxophone Quartet and the Inline Four Vintage Jazz Band. There will also be family entertainment in the Top Spot Marquee from Ozzy D and Ben the Juggler from Monday, May 27 - Thursday 30.

Also on May 26, The Donkey Sanctuary has a Spring Family Fun Day and Dog Show. .Enter your dog for the competition, and, during your visit, uncover the hidden treasure to claim your reward on the Golden Carrot Hunt. This event kicks off the sanctuary's programme of activities in its 50th anniversary year. During your visit, uncover the hidden treasure to claim your reward on the Golden Carrot Hunt.

Half-term week is Pirate Week at World of Country Life in Exmouth. From Monday May 27 - Friday 31, there will be swashbuckling fun activities, and the pirate ship play area will play host to a sword-fighting show.

If that isn't enough pirate-related entertainment, Seaton Tramway will be running trips on its Pirate Tram during half-term week. The Seaton Pearl and Fairy Special trams will also be running on selected dates. On May 27 and 31, there is a dinosaur-themed tram ride, with music, stories and a fossil dig. Youngsters can help Professor Percival uncover some secrets and make contact with some long-forgotten species.

The National Trust's Killerton House has a special 'Flesh Eaters and Giants' garden walk on Monday, May 27, with its resident storyteller costumed as a Victorian plant hunter, talking about the gory secrets of Killerton's exotic plants and trees.

There are special events for children at Seaton Jurassic during half-term week, including a Greener Seaton day on Monday May 27 with storytelling and planting; a Stinky Scientist day investigating wildlife droppings on Wednesday May 29, and a Rockpool Ramble on Thursday May 30.

Crealy Great Adventure Park is offering a 'seven days for the price of one' discount during the half-term week. There are more than 60 attractions and rides to choose from, so it may take more than one visit to get around to them all! The tickets cost £15 and must be booked online at least 48 hours in advance of the first visit; at the end of the day, the tickets can be validated for the rest of the week.