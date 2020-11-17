Seaton’s Polar Express Tram service cancelled as organisers switch focus to 2021

The Polar Express at Seaton Tramway.

The charity which runs Seaton Tramway is now focusing on next year’s event after being forced to cancel this year’s Polar Express.

Seaton Tramway has announced it will not be able to operate its Polar Express Tram service this year after a second Covid-19 lockdown was announced at the weekend.

As a charity, Seaton Tramway relies heavily on Christmas activities to keep going through the winter season. The Tramway closed on March 20 for the first lockdown and the charity has already seen a significant impact on its income.

A spokesperson for Seaton Tramway said: “After working endlessly throughout the year to provide a Covid secure event for your families to enjoy, we have always been optimistic that we would still be able to offer this magical Christmas experience.

“However the new national lockdown, along with the uncertainties surrounding what will be allowed after December 2, means we are simply unable to set up and deliver this event.

“We will now be putting all our efforts into ensuring The Polar Express (TM) Tram Ride 2021 is our biggest and best yet. As a charity, who has been proud to host this event since 2015, we want to ensure we can create the forever memories we know we have delivered for the past five years.”

All Polar Express passengers are being contacted directly and will be offered a full transfer to 2021 or a refund. Customers are being asked not to contact the head office unless they have not been contacted within five days.

In June, Tramathon live was announced which saw the Tramway operate a 24-hour continual tram trip to raise money during the closure. The event was live streamed online to over 200,000 people, raising more than £30,000 in the first week.

The Tramway itself will be closed from November 5 until December 2 but essential maintenance will still be taking place across the tramway network.

Projects and work will continue, including the eventual opening of two new tram halts on the line.

Events for next year are still on sale and available at tram.co.uk. Seaton Tramway would like to wish everyone a wonderful Christmas.

The spokesperson added: “We hope to reopen in December for an extra special winter service and our New Years’ Service.”