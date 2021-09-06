Published: 4:15 PM September 6, 2021

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - Credit: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner

Next week (September 13) sees the deadline for charities and groups to apply for financial support from my community grant scheme in Devon.

Over the course of my tenure as police and crime commissioner I am pleased to have been able commit a substantial amount of funding to similar schemes.

I am constantly amazed by how much successful applicants manage to achieve with what are relatively small amounts of money.

This year we have committed a total of £90,000 which is being split geographically. £60,000 is available for Devon, Torbay and Plymouth. An identical scheme in Cornwall of £30,000, has recently closed for applications and we will be soon announcing the successful bidders.

Our experience shows that for a project to be effective in cutting crime and creating safer communities it does not necessarily need to be backed by millions of pounds of taxpayer’s money. In fact, very often the smallest things that can make the biggest difference.

As we come out of Covid related restrictions I am hearing community concerns about crime and how it affects people’s day-to-day lives.

While for some people this may not be a big concern, for many it affects their quality of life each and every day and I want everyone to feel safe in the areas where they live, work and play.

These schemes will help smaller communities get initiatives and schemes off the ground that will tackle the problems they are experiencing.

The funds will support community groups undertaking activities that connect the public to its police force, prevent and deter crime, protect people at risk of abuse and those who are vulnerable, or help victims or witnesses to get justice.

The schemes aim to provide short-term funding for projects and initiatives that directly impact communities.

Predecessors to this fund have helped dozens of groups in the past but almost invariably the best solutions are locally led.

For instance, in 2018, when the theme for our grants was antisocial behaviour (ASB), we helped two fantastic Cornish projects - Young People Leading Young People in Camborne and the St Petroc’s Cold Weather Provision.

In 2019 I was proud to see the impact the £61,000 given to 27 organisations which proved how a relatively small amount of money can make a disproportionate difference to many people.

Projects like the Bungalow Youth Project in Buckfastleigh received £2,131 to set up the Saturday Session which focuses on young people who are at the age where they start to ‘go-out’ on a Friday and Saturday night.

In the South Hams, Ivybridge Youth for Christ (YFC) received £1,665 towards its Bridge Project, which was used to support its youth bus which is used for youth outreach.

And finally, Youth Focus South West received £2,495 to support detached youth workers in Devonport.

The funding helped workers build trust by using a range of diversionary activities to build relationships with local young people and other key professionals including the police.

This year the funds are being administered by the relevant Community Foundations for Devon and Cornwall and I would like to thank both organisations for their support in helping these important projects come to fruition.

So, if you are an organisation based in Devon, Torbay or Plymouth you have just one week, until 12 noon on Monday 13 September, to get your application submitted.

Grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 are available.

Applications must come from charitable organisations – organisations such as schools and parish or town councils can also apply if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Applications are now being invited for consideration and will be accepted up until 12 noon on Monday 13 September.

Potential applicants will find all they need to bid for the money at the Devon Community Foundation website (devoncf.com)

This scheme is additional to grants which are available under the PCC’s property act fund which is also being administered by Devon Community Foundation.

This scheme aims to help projects linked to antisocial behaviour and helping communities recover from issues arising from the pandemic.

The application process and eligibility criteria is slightly different for this scheme so for more information on this fund go to: OPCC Property Act Grants - Devon Community Foundation (devoncf.com)

Closing date for this fund is also 13 September.

If you would like more information about other grants available through Cornwall Community Foundation go to: Applying for a grant - Cornwall Community Foundation