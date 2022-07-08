Police appeal for dashcam footage following biker's death near Axminster

Officers are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who was driving that route on Wednesday 29 June, - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following a fatal crash in Axminster.

A man in his 40s died after the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision on the A35 at Taunton Cross, near Shute, Axminster, on June 29.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at around 10.43am on June 29, involving a white VW transporter and a black BMW R1250 GS Adventure motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the BMW motorbike suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A full forensic investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Officers are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who was driving that route on the day, and anytime proceeding that date, to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police quoting log number 210.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.