News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Police appeal for dashcam footage following biker's death near Axminster

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 7:15 AM July 8, 2022
Police slow sign

Officers are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who was driving that route on Wednesday 29 June, - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following a fatal crash in Axminster.

A man in his 40s died after the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision on the A35 at Taunton Cross, near Shute, Axminster, on June 29.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at around 10.43am on June 29, involving a white VW transporter and a black BMW R1250 GS Adventure motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the BMW motorbike suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A full forensic investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Officers are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage who was driving that route on the day, and anytime proceeding that date, to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police quoting log number 210.

Most Read

  1. 1 A TV screen will be built on Honiton High Street
  2. 2 East Devon politicians react to news of Johnson's resignation
  3. 3 Gittsham motorist 'so drunk he had to be carried out of car'
  1. 4 Motorcyclist dies after crash on A35 near Axminster
  2. 5 Former Seaton bank to become shop
  3. 6 Drivers advised to plan journeys as A35 landslip work begins
  4. 7 Serious accident closes A35 in both directions
  5. 8 Towns join forces to promote green tourism
  6. 9 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
  7. 10 Axminster vehicle extravaganza hailed 'great day out'

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

East Devon News
Axminster News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

east devon

'Graffiti vandals' target Honiton skate park

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Leroy Venn and Daniel Tavender

Non-League Football

New management team in place for the Honiton Hippos

Tim Herbert

person
Frankie Mortimore was jailed for 26 months at Exeter Crown Court

Bestiality video found on jailed drug dealer's phone

Paul Jones

person
The body was found by police divers

Woman seriously injured after motorway bridge fall

Paul Jones

person