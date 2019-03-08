Advanced search

Jewellery theft in Honiton prompts police investigation

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 14 June 2019

A number of items have been stolen from a Honiton home. Picture:Devon and Cornwall Police

Jewellery including a Pandora necklace and an Armani watch have been stolen from a Honiton home.

Police have launched an investigation after offenders forced a ground floor window at a property in Hale Lane between 10am and 1.35pm on Friday, May 31.

A number of jewellery items were stolen including a gold-cross diamond necklace, a silver link bracelet, a black and white diamond necklace and a gold and silver ladies' watch.

Officers are keen to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time of the offence.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "The man was wearing a dark-coloured thigh-length coat, dark-coloured trousers, white trainers and possibly a dark baseball cap."

Anyone with information which could help with this investigation should email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/048190/19. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via the crimestoppers website

