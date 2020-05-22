Advanced search

Police appeal for information following Lyme Regis burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:31 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 22 May 2020

Police are appealing for information relating to a burglary in Lyme Regis

Police are trying to trace a man in connection with a burglary in Lyme Regis.

Dorset police are asking for information about 56-year-old Anthony Brett Brown in relation to a burglary at a home in Charmouth Road between Saturday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 10.

He is described as white, around six feet tall and of medium build with short, grey, wavy hair and a receding hairline. He sometimes wears glasses and is usually unshaven.

Mr Brown was believed to be in the Lyme Regis area on Wednesday, May 20.

Bridport police constable, Neil Gauden, said: “We are continuing to investigate this burglary and have made efforts to locate Anthony Bown in connection with this matter but have so far been unable to find him.

“I am appealing to anyone with information or knowledge as to his whereabouts, or who sees a man matching the description given, to please contact us.

“While we do not have any information to suggest Mr Brown presents a risk to the public, anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him but instead dial 999 immediately.”

Anyone with other information should call 101, quoting occurrence 55200037397 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

