Police appeal after man, 74, dies in A35 crash

The road was closed following the fatal collision Archant

Accident happened near the Eype junction and invoved three vehicles

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A35 near Eype yesterday (Wednesday, January 23) are appealing for witnesses.

The accident happened at around 7.50pm and involved a red Ford Fiesta, a silver Nissan Micra and a silver Volkswagen van.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 74-year-old man from the Dorchester area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

The drivers of the Micra and the van sustained minor injuries.

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident and for an examination of the collision scene to be carried out.

Police Sergeant Fern Graham, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and we are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision.

“I am appealing to any witnesses who have not already given an account to police to contact us. I would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage.

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road closures are in place. I can assure members of the public that the closures are absolutely necessary to enable emergency services to respond to the incident and to allow us to carry out an examination of the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 23:359. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org