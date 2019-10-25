Police manhunt for missing burglar
PUBLISHED: 12:18 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 05 December 2019
A manhunt has been launched to locate a man with links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton for recall to prison.
Police are appealing for information from the public to help find 28-year-old Joshua Richards, who was originally convicted for burglary.
He is wanted by officers for breaching his licence conditions on release from prison.
Police say he has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest him.
"Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of Richards, who is described as white male, of average build.
"He has short blond hair and is known to be clean shaven."
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting log number 601 of October 25, 2019.
