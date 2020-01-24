Advanced search

Man arrested after fatal collision in Charmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:07 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 24 January 2020

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A 90-year-old pedestrian was killed following a reported hit and run collision in Charmouth last night (Thursday, January 23).

Officers were called at 7.11pm by the ambulance service to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane.

It was reported that the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public, officers and paramedics, the pedestrian - a local man - died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner notified.

A local man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Police Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very distressing time.

"We are investigating the circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of The Street at the relevant time and witnessed what happened to please contact me.

"I would also like to hear from any motorists who were travelling along that road at the relevant time and may have captured the incident on dashcam."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 23:346. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Building on fire at Rousdon. Picture: Nicola Down

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

More than one dozen firefighters tackling roof blaze near Honiton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Building on fire at Rousdon. Picture: Nicola Down

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

More than one dozen firefighters tackling roof blaze near Honiton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Sam Jukes rides fifth winner of the area point-to-point campaign

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1245-10-11SH

Honiton face three home games in their next four league outings

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9434. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after fatal collision in Charmouth

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Colyton Grammar School to celebrate Chinese New Year

The Chinese dragon that Colyton and Woodroffe students will be using to celebrate The Year of the Rat. Picture: CGS

Otterettes set for big Sunday home cup tie

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists