Driver of a stolen car flees the scene

Police say the driver of a stolen car fled the scene when they tried to stop him on the A30 near Monkton on Friday (April 12) morning.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle on the A30 near Monkton at around 11.30am on Friday (April 12).

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, the driver was reported to have left the scene on foot.

A spokesman for the police said: “Officers carried a search of the area assisted by the police helicopter and drone teams but the man was no located.”

The man was believed to be in his 20s, with short cropped hair, clean shaven and wearing a light beige jumper.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which can help police should ring 101 quoting log 221 of April 12, 2019.