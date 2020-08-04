Axminster police move to combat anti-social behaviour at play area

Axminster police are urging residents to help them combat anti-social behaviour at a local play area.

PCSO Chris Bolsover, of the neighbourhood police team, said they had been receiving a number of complaints about young people’s behaviour at the Foxhill playground.

He said: “In order to help us to deal with the situation, please could any incidents be reported at the time and as much information as possible be given - including number, age, gender, description and, if known, any names.”

Reports can be made on the phone via 101 or online at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/