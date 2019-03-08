Car deliberately set alight

Overturned vehicle severely damaged in blaze at Southleigh

A car was severely damaged in a fire at Buddlehayes, Southleigh, early this morning (Saturday June 15)

Firefighters from Seaton and Sidmouth attended the scene where they found the vehicle on its roof and well alight.

They tackled the blaze with four breathing apparatus wearers and two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera. No one was inside.

The car had been deliberately set on fire and the police were called.