Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car deliberately set alight

PUBLISHED: 09:04 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 15 June 2019

Seaton firefighters' first response vehicle, PictureD and S Fire Service

Seaton firefighters' first response vehicle, PictureD and S Fire Service

Archant

Overturned vehicle severely damaged in blaze at Southleigh

A car was severely damaged in a fire at Buddlehayes, Southleigh, early this morning (Saturday June 15)

Firefighters from Seaton and Sidmouth attended the scene where they found the vehicle on its roof and well alight.

They tackled the blaze with four breathing apparatus wearers and two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera. No one was inside.

The car had been deliberately set on fire and the police were called.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Jewellery theft in Honiton prompts police investigation

A number of items have been stolen from a Honiton home. Picture:Devon and Cornwall Police

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Jewellery theft in Honiton prompts police investigation

A number of items have been stolen from a Honiton home. Picture:Devon and Cornwall Police

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton appoint new first team manager

Aaron Doble, the new Honiton Town AFC manager. Picture: Honiton Town AFC

River Cottage Festival line up announced

River Cottage HQ on Triniity Hill at Axminster. Picture RC

A buzz in the community at Sidmouth Repair Café

Menders at the repair cafe take on all sorts of projects.

Axminster worker’s hair-raising day for Marie Curie

Head shave cheque presentation (l to r) Chris Hellier (MD), Simon Rowswell, Rionna Horton (Marie Curie), Ivan Henry and Matt Fooks. Picture: Stephen Thurgood-Perry

Upottery name new management team for the reserve side

Upottery at home to Bampton. Ref mhsp 17 19TI 2920. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists