Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police car stuck in Whimple

PUBLISHED: 17:16 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 12 January 2019

The car became stuck on the exit of Whimple Victory Hall. Picture: Penny Brown

The car became stuck on the exit of Whimple Victory Hall. Picture: Penny Brown

Archant

Roles were reversed as a police car was involved in an accident in Whimple.

The stuck police car. Picture: ContributedThe stuck police car. Picture: Contributed

A police officer misjudged the exit to the Whimple Victory Hall car park and found themselves stuck as the car became trapped on the grass.

Resident Penny Brown spotted the car at around 3.30pm on Saturday (January 12) and described it as the ‘funniest thing I’ve seen in the village yet’.

The police have been approached for a comment.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor’s resignation : council reveals the facts

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Award winning East Devon pub goes on sale

The Night Jar is up for sale for £425,000. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

New maths teaching system adds up to “staggering” success at Cranbrook Education Campus

Cranbrook Education Campus. Picture: Philippa Davies

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Feniton U18s net super sponsorship

Feniton Under-18s wearing their new tracksuits which have been purchased thanks to generous sponsorship from Pullen and Symes Opticians of Ottery St Mary and Exeter. Picture FENITON U18S

Colyton, Feniton and Beer Albion all in home action

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Police car stuck in Whimple

The car became stuck on the exit of Whimple Victory Hall. Picture: Penny Brown

Cranbrook allotments look set to open in time for Spring planting season

Cranbrook gardeners can start planning their crops. Picture: Kim Stoddart

District council reveals bulky waste collection prices will INCREASE this April - but still remain ‘competitive’

Residents living in the South West are paying the second-highest charges in England for bulky waste collections. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists