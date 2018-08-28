Police car stuck in Whimple

The car became stuck on the exit of Whimple Victory Hall. Picture: Penny Brown Archant

Roles were reversed as a police car was involved in an accident in Whimple.

A police officer misjudged the exit to the Whimple Victory Hall car park and found themselves stuck as the car became trapped on the grass.

Resident Penny Brown spotted the car at around 3.30pm on Saturday (January 12) and described it as the ‘funniest thing I’ve seen in the village yet’.

The police have been approached for a comment.