Police car stuck in Whimple
PUBLISHED: 17:16 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 12 January 2019
Roles were reversed as a police car was involved in an accident in Whimple.
The stuck police car. Picture: Contributed
A police officer misjudged the exit to the Whimple Victory Hall car park and found themselves stuck as the car became trapped on the grass.
Resident Penny Brown spotted the car at around 3.30pm on Saturday (January 12) and described it as the ‘funniest thing I’ve seen in the village yet’.
The police have been approached for a comment.
