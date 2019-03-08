Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police Archant

Police appeal for help to find Bridport woman Julie Wright

Police officers searching for a missing West Dorset woman say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Julie Wright, aged 52, was last seen at an address in Edgehill Road, Bridport, at around 1pm today (Monday, April 1).

She is described as white, five feet one inch tall, of skinny build and with short curly hair. She is believed to be wearing a pale green top, denim jeans and black trainers.

Chief Inspector Andy Edwards, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand that Julie has been upset recently and are becoming concerned for her welfare.

“We are carrying out searches in the Bridport area and I would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact us immediately.

“I would also make a direct plea to Julie if you see this appeal to contact us or your family, as we all want to ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Julie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1:186.