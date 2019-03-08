Advanced search

Police concerned for welfare of Axminster woman, 48, reported missing

PUBLISHED: 17:33 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 19 June 2019

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Karen Elizabeth Wyatt. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

A 48-year-old woman from Axminster has been reported missing.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Karen Elizabeth Wyatt, who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, June 14.

Police enquiries remain ongoing to locate her.

Karen is described a white female, of slim build, 5ft tall, and with short black hair.

She drives a blue Toytota Hilux, registration number YF52 XHJ, and is believed to have her four dogs with her.

Anyone who sees Karen, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 484 of 17/06/2019.

