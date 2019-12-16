Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found
PUBLISHED: 13:28 16 December 2019
Archant
A man wanted by police for breaching his licence conditions on release from prison has been found.
Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery and Honiton, was wanted for recall to prison.
Police have confirmed that Richards, who was convicted of burglary, has been located.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance."
Comments have been disabled on this article.