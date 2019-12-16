Advanced search

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

PUBLISHED: 13:28 16 December 2019

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

A man wanted by police for breaching his licence conditions on release from prison has been found.

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery and Honiton, was wanted for recall to prison.

Police have confirmed that Richards, who was convicted of burglary, has been located.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance."

