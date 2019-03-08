Advanced search

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

PUBLISHED: 11:02 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 06 August 2019

Two large rocks were thrown through the window of a family home at Lyme Regis in a late night attack, police have said

They say the 'distressing' incident took place in Monmouth Street at around 11.05pm on Thursday, August 1.

Police attended the scene and carried out a search of the area but the offenders were not located.

Police Constable Mike Rumsby, of Bridport Police, said: "This was a very distressing incident for the family in the property and we are continuing to make enquiries to identify the culprits.

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us.

"I would also urge anyone living in the area who has a home CCTV system to check their footage for the relevant time period."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55190119695. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

