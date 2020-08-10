Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Police are treating a fire at Chris’s Tat Shack Tattoo Studio on Lyme Road, Axminster, at around 2am yesterday (Sunday, August 9), as arson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is believed that an accelerant was used to aid the spread of the fire which appears to have started from the letterbox and a window which was smashed in the incident. Damage was caused to the door frame and curtains inside.

A police spokesman said: “Thankfully, there was no damage caused to the residential flats above the shop.

“Threatening graffiti was also daubed on the shop’s exterior. Spray paint was used to obscure CCTV at the front of the building.”

The suspects are described as being white males in their late teens, wearing tracksuits, possibly grey in colour, masks and hoods.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/065418/20.