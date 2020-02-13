CCTV appeal following fatal collision in Charmouth

Police want to talk with the dirver of this car following a fatal collisionin Charmouth . Picture: Dorset Police Archant

Officers investigating a reported 'hit and run' collision in Charmouth - in which an eledelry man died - have issued CCTV images of two cars they would like to trace.

Dorset Police was called at 7.11pm on Thursday, January 23, by the ambulance service to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane.

It was reported that the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Sadly, the pedestrian - 90-year-old Peter Bide - died at the scene.

A local man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

Peter Bide Peter Bide

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police Sergeant Nikki Burt, of the traffic unit, said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision.

"As part of my enquiries I have obtained CCTV images of two cars as I would like to identify the drivers as they may have important information to assist with our investigation. I would like to make it clear that we are seeking these motorists as witnesses.

The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson

"I believe the vehicles may be similar to a Fiat Punto and a Vauxhall Astra van. If you recognise them and were driving in the area on the evening of Thursday, January 23, please get in touch.

"Finally, I would like to renew my appeal again for any motorists who were travelling along that road at the relevant time and may have captured the incident on dashcam to please check their footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 23:346. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

* In a tribute Mr Bide's family said: "Peter was a much-loved dad, grandad and great grandad and we will all greatly miss his reassuring and loving presence.

"He was happily married to Katharine for 54 years until her death in 2006, and they had three children, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

"Peter had a wry sense of humour which never deserted him and he would make light of the indignities and frailty of old age. He was unswervingly optimistic and never complained about setbacks he encountered."