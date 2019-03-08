CCTV appeal following thefts in Lyme Regis

A CCTV image of the man police would like to quesiton about thefts in Lyme Regis. Picture: Dorset Police Archant

Officers investigating two thefts in Lyme Regis are issuing CCTV images of a man they want to speak with

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A victim had their wallet stolen from their clothes while they were in the changing rooms of the Lyme Regis Sailing Club between 7pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.

Attempts were subsequently made to use their bank card at the Tesco store in Broad Street.

A second victim had left their bank card in the changing room at around 11am on Monday, July 15. While out on the water they received a text notification from their bank to say the card had been used at two locations in Lyme Regis.

Police community support investigator Luke White said: "We have obtained CCTV images of the man believed to have used the bank card at Tesco.

"I am appealing for anyone with information as to his identity to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting 55190111189. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org