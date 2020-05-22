Police urge drivers against speeding as lockdown restrictions ease

generic shot Archant

Lyme Regis drivers are being urged to behave sensibly now that lockdown restrictions have eased.

Dorset Police has said it will step up its education and enforcement of the ‘fatal five’ with a particular focus on speeding.

The ‘fatal five’ consists of drink/drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, being distracted at the wheel, careless or inconsiderate behaviour and speeding.

Chief Inspector Steve Lenney, head of roads policing across Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, said: “Over the past two months we’ve seen a significant reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads as a result of lockdown measures reducing the number of vehicles travelling.

“As the country begins to move out of lockdown and we’re beginning to see more road users on our network, we’re stepping up our education and enforcement to remind drivers of their responsibilities.

“We recognise that some drivers may have not got behind the wheel in several weeks so alongside our enforcement activities, we will also be educating road users on vehicle safety as well as the effects of excess speed.”