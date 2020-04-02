Police seize car at Axminster
PUBLISHED: 16:20 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 02 April 2020
Archant
Police seized a car in an operation in Axminster yesterday (Wednesday, April 1).
Officers took away the vehicle from King Edward Road and subsequently arrested its owner.
A police spokeswoman said it was the third time in past few months they had seized a vehicle owned by the same individual.
A range of offences were allegedly involved including having no MOT, no licence, no insurance and being in an unroadworthy condition.
