Advanced search

Police seize car at Axminster

PUBLISHED: 16:20 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 02 April 2020

Police seized a car in King Edward Road at Axminster. Picture DCP

Police seized a car in King Edward Road at Axminster. Picture DCP

Archant

Police seized a car in an operation in Axminster yesterday (Wednesday, April 1).

Officers took away the vehicle from King Edward Road and subsequently arrested its owner.

A police spokeswoman said it was the third time in past few months they had seized a vehicle owned by the same individual.

A range of offences were allegedly involved including having no MOT, no licence, no insurance and being in an unroadworthy condition.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Firefighters from three counties were called to the blaze near Axminster

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Firefighters from three counties were called to the blaze near Axminster

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Police seize car at Axminster

Police seized a car in King Edward Road at Axminster. Picture DCP

Sidmouth Town latest - What a night! Vikings lift the Twitter Cup

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Dunkeswell Rovers versus Exmouth Amateurs - 2007 action gallery

Action from a 2007 meeting between Dunkeswell Rovers and Exmouth Amateurs that the Dunks won 4-1. Picture: SIMON HORN

Brian serves up a ‘Canny’ way to play football

Brian Cann in action for Willand Rovers. Picture: G WILLIAMS

Lyme mayor’s message of hope and support

Lyme Regis Mayor Brian Larcombe. Picture: LRTC
Drive 24