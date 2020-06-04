Man charged with Lyme burglary

A man has been charged after a reported burglary in Lyme Regis Archant

A man wanted in connection with a reported burglary in Lyme has been located and charged.

An appeal was issued for help from the public to locate Anthony Brett Bown, aged 56, and of Christchurch, who was wanted in connection with a burglary at a home in Charmouth Road between Saturday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 10.

Following information received from the public and enquiries by officers, Bown was arrested in the Lyme Regis area yesterday (Wednesday, June 3).

He was subsequently charged with burglary and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday June 4).

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal.”