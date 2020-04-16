Advanced search

Police thanks to those who stayed at home over Easter

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 April 2020

Those who stayed at home over the Easter bank holiday have been thanked by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police undertook a large operation over the bank holiday to ensure the measures to slow the spread of coronavirus were being followed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said more than 4,000 visits to beauty spots and businesses were made, with more than 5,500 people spoken to during ‘targeted’ patrols.

At least 169 people were issued with fines over the Easter weekend – around 25 per cent of these were to people living outside Devon and Cornwall.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “We shared the concern of our communities that a small number of people continued to breach the restrictions and were putting lives at risk.

“Our approach was to speak with people, and I am really pleased that these figures show a proportionate response.

“With around three percent of these checks resulting in enforcement we believe that this shows that our officers used enforcement proportionately and as a last resort.

“We all wanted to enjoy the weather this weekend, but thankfully our beauty spots continue to remain noticeably quieter which shows that the vast majority of the public are taking government guidance seriously, and are playing their part in helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19, protect the NHS safe and save lives.

“We have seen a slight increase in traffic on the roads, but our road-side checks are establishing that the majority of these who are on our roads are undertaking essential travel.

“I understand the appeal for people to go out, but we need to keep to the restrictions.

“The signs are that they are having an impact so we all need to do our part to reduce the strain on our NHS as this will ultimately save lives.

“I would like to thank the public for your continued support and understanding during this challenging time.”

Commissioner Alison Hernandez added: “The vast majority of the public are making extraordinary sacrifices at the moment in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and I think they want those who put others at risk dealt with using these new powers.”

Drive 24