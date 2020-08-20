Cold callers target Dalwood and Stockland

Police are warning residents in rural areas of East Devon to beware of cold callers.

Officers say there have been a number of reported incidents over recent days, particularly in the Dalwood and Stockland areas.

They have included calls involving solar panels and foam insulation.

Axminster Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Chris Bolsover said: “Not everyone who calls at your door may be a genuine caller, so you should always be on your guard.

“Devon and Cornwall Police advise that you do not let anyone into your property who comes to your door uninvited or without a prior appointment.

“We advise that you do not agree to work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers, the risks are high.

“If you want work doing in your home or garden, take time to get three quotes from reputable businesses you trust and make your decision on who to use in your own time.

“If you are concerned someone is at risk, always call the police.

“If you are concerned rogue traders are operating in your area, always report it.

“If someone knocks on your door and you are not sure, don’t open the door.

“If a company claims to be working with a local council, contact the local council yourself to check this is true.”

Police say: “Anyone who calls at your door should have some form of identification. You are well within your rights to ask for this and make a note of their details.

“Never give out banking or personal details to anyone you’re unsure about. If you can’t be certain if a visitor is genuinely who they say they are, ask them to come back at a later date. This gives you time to verify their identity and perhaps also arrange for a relative or friend to be there.

“Remember, it’s ok to tell visitors you’re not interested or ask them to leave if you aren’t comfortable. Legitimate visitors will understand.

“Finally, if you suspect fraud, please report fraud to us. The methods fraudsters use can be extremely clever - there’s no shame in having been caught out.”

* If you see anyone suspicious in your area please contact Devon and Cornwall Police on the 101 number or email 101@dc.police.uk and if possible give descriptions of offenders and any vehicle registration numbers.

For more information and tips on how to combat doorstep crime, click on the following link and select Doorstep Crime: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/advice/your-home/