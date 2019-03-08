Police find ring during burglary investigation
PUBLISHED: 12:05 23 April 2019
Officers now want to reunite it with its owner.
Police want to reunite a ring with its owner after it was recovered during a burglary investigation in the Honiton area.
The ring and box – with the wording National Health Service inside the lid - are very distinctive and officers believe it could belong to someone in the East Devon, Exeter and Exmouth areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable 6346 Matthew Burnell at Honiton CID by calling 101 or by email at 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/28478/19.
