Cold call warning from the police

generic shot Archant

East Devon residents have been warned of cold callers offering generators and tools for sale from the back of a van.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police said: “We advise that you do not buy items from cold callers as the risks are high, the items may be misdescribed, overpriced or unsafe and not meet required safety standards.

“If you wish to buy such items, use reputable businesses who provide paperwork including a legitimate address and are recommended.”

If you have any concerns or see cold callers in the area you can contact the police on 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk