Warning over thefts from vehicles in Cranbrook and Rockbeare

PUBLISHED: 16:54 13 August 2019

Archant

Thieves are reported to be targeting parked vehicles in the Cranbrook and Rockbeare area.

Ottery St Mary Police have taken to social media to warn local people about a spate of thefts from unattended vehicles which had not been locked up properly.

PCSO Steve Trail posted on Twitter: "Sadly we have had a number of thefts from insecure motor-vehicles in the Cranbrook and Rockbeare area. Can I please ask members of the public to make sure you lock your vehicles once left unattended."

