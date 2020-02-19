Advanced search

Meet the police at Dalwood

PUBLISHED: 16:59 19 February 2020

PCSO Chris Bolsover

PCSO Chris Bolsover

Archant

A 'meet the police' session will be held at Dalwood tomorrow (Thursday, February 20)

PCSO Chris Bolsover, of the Axminster Neighbourhood Police Team, will be at the village's community shop between 9am and 10am.

Residents are invited to go along to receive information on Farm Watch, banking/courier fraud or to raise any concerns that they may have in the local area.

If you are unable to attend but wish to speak to officers about an issue, email them on 101@dc.police.uk

For more information about the Axminster Neighbourhood Police Team and news and updates in your locality, visit their website at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/your-area/teams/Axminster/Overviewor or visit their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/RuralEastDevonPolice/

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Storm Dennis hits East Devon

A submerged car in Cownhayne Lane, Colyford on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew Coley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Storm Dennis hits East Devon

A submerged car in Cownhayne Lane, Colyford on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Eighty jobs go at Axminster Carpets

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Meet the police at Dalwood

PCSO Chris Bolsover

Troubled Axminster Carpets sells its underlay business

The Axminsterr Carpets factory from the air. Picture: Simon Burchett Channel Photography

Point-to-point local area meeting to be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Getting the money on

Millwey Rise set for Feniton test

Football on pitch
Drive 24