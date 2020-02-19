Meet the police at Dalwood

PCSO Chris Bolsover Archant

A 'meet the police' session will be held at Dalwood tomorrow (Thursday, February 20)

PCSO Chris Bolsover, of the Axminster Neighbourhood Police Team, will be at the village's community shop between 9am and 10am.

Residents are invited to go along to receive information on Farm Watch, banking/courier fraud or to raise any concerns that they may have in the local area.

If you are unable to attend but wish to speak to officers about an issue, email them on 101@dc.police.uk

For more information about the Axminster Neighbourhood Police Team and news and updates in your locality, visit their website at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/your-area/teams/Axminster/Overviewor or visit their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/RuralEastDevonPolice/