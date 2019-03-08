Crime and safety roadshow at Axminster

A police vehicle at Axminster. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Members of the neighbourhood policing team will be at The Guildhall to offer advice

A Crime and Safety Roadshow will take place at Axminster Guildhall on Saturday (June 8), from 10am to 2pm.

This is a multi-agency initiative instigated by the rural East Devon neighbourhood police teams.

It will provide a 'one stop shop' for members of the community to visit and meet their local police team, and receive crime prevention and safety advice from the officers and their specialist partner agencies.