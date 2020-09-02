Advanced search

Witness appeal following serious collision in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 12:53 02 September 2020

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being in collision with a car at Lyme Regis.

Officers investigating the accident in King’s Way are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

They say that at 8.50am on Friday, August 28, a report was received of a collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian.

Officers attended the scene, along with the ambulance service.

The pedestrian – a man aged in his 40s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.

The road was closed to allow for an examination of the scene to be carried out.

Police Sergeant Lee Savage, of the traffic unit, said: “An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police.

“I am also appealing for any motorists who were in the area and may have captured the incident on dashcam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 28:102.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.

