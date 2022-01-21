Policing activity in Honiton, Axminster and Colyford

Police have been tackling crime in Honiton, Axminster and Colyford over the last few days. - Credit: Mark Atherton

East Devon police have dealt with an arson attack, speeding motorists and suspected drug offences in the last few days.

Two cars were deliberately set alight outside a house in Littletown Road in Honiton early on Thursday morning (January 20).

A 33-year-old man from Honiton was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been bailed until February 18.

The previous day, Tuesday, January 19, East Devon officers joined forces with Exeter police to carry out a drugs warrant in Axminster. Enquiries are continuing.

Later that day a vehicle was removed from the road by police in Axminster for having no tax, even though the owner had been warned about it a few weeks ago.

On Saturday, January 15, police reported that they had been carrying out speed checks along the A3052 in the Colyford area, following complaints of motorists driving too fast. Two drivers were stopped and given words of advice; police say they will continue visiting the area.