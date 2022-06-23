Election day for Tiverton and Honiton
- Credit: Matt Smart
Polls have now opened for Honiton, Seaton and Axminster residents to vote in the by-election.
A list of candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election includes:
Helen Hurford - Conservertive.
Jordan Donoghue-Morgan - Heritage UK Party.
Andy Foan - Reform Party.
Richard Foord - Liberal Democrats.
Liz Pole - Labour Party.
Most Read
- 1 Biker badly hurt in A3052 crash
- 2 Tiverton and Honiton by-election: What the candidates have had to say
- 3 Bank of England warns people have 100 days to use old £20 and £50 notes
- 4 Election day for Tiverton and Honiton
- 5 Join Wild East Devon’s volunteers at nature reserves across the region
- 6 Man arrested after fire damages multiple Beer buildings
- 7 New ordering system helps more people to benefit from Foodsave
- 8 Axe Vale show last weekend hailed 'a great day out for all'
- 9 Sex offender blames cat death for reoffending
- 10 Vehicle extravaganza to raise funds for Axminster Carnival
Frankie Rufolo - For Britain Party.
Ben Walker - UKIP.
Gill Westcott - Green Party.
The by-election was called after MP Neil Parish was forced to resign from the seat after being revealed as the MP who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons.
The Tiverton and Honiton seat, which also covers Seaton and Axminster, has always been a safe Conservative seat and during the last election Mr Parish commanded at 24,000 vote majority.
Candidate profiles can be found here - https://www.midweekherald.co.uk/news/tiverton-honiton-by-election-profiles-9046972
A Midweek Herald reporter will be at the election count tonight, you can follow the live coverage on our website and Twitter feed throughout the night.