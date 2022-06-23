Election day for Tiverton and Honiton

Polls are open for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election. - Credit: Matt Smart

Polls have now opened for Honiton, Seaton and Axminster residents to vote in the by-election.

A list of candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election includes:

Helen Hurford - Conservertive.

Jordan Donoghue-Morgan - Heritage UK Party.

Andy Foan - Reform Party.

Richard Foord - Liberal Democrats.

Liz Pole - Labour Party.

Frankie Rufolo - For Britain Party.

Ben Walker - UKIP.

Gill Westcott - Green Party.

The by-election was called after MP Neil Parish was forced to resign from the seat after being revealed as the MP who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons.

The Tiverton and Honiton seat, which also covers Seaton and Axminster, has always been a safe Conservative seat and during the last election Mr Parish commanded at 24,000 vote majority.

Candidate profiles can be found here - https://www.midweekherald.co.uk/news/tiverton-honiton-by-election-profiles-9046972

A Midweek Herald reporter will be at the election count tonight, you can follow the live coverage on our website and Twitter feed throughout the night.