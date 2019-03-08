East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Honiton and neighbouring parishes

The plaque on the new EDDC Headquarters at Honiton. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Residents will be heading to the polls on May 2

Colin Brown and David Key (Cons) Dunkeswell Colin Brown and David Key (Cons) Dunkeswell

Dunkeswell and Otterhead (two seats):

Colin Brown (Con):

Colin Brown is a well-known local businessman, who has been a district councillor for many years, representing Dunkeswell and the western part of The Blackdown Hills. If elected he will help to enhance the local community by supporting businesses offering a variety of services and encourage new appropriately sized ones. Creating more jobs locally means more money is spent in the local economy and lowering people’s carbon footprint commuting to work.

Stephen Kolek (LAB) Stephen Kolek (LAB)

Karen Hoyles, (Lib Dem): Approached for comment.

David Key (Con)

David Key has served his community as the EDDC member for Otterhead ward for many years. If re-elected he will continue to campaign for more small scale affordable housing for local people, recognising that currently they struggle to live in the communities they grew up in. He will also work to ensure that the recycling rate in East Devon continues to improve, where it already has one of the highest rates in the country.

John Tristram (Con) Feniton John Tristram (Con) Feniton

Stephen Kolek (Lab):

I moved to live in Honiton in 1984 to work at the St. Ivel factory in Hemyock. I’m a local resident like you and I care about having affordable homes in the village and good rural transport, high speed broadband and fair rates for the small businesses and farmers. I have been active in campaigns to save our local hospital beds and challenging the reduction in schools funding and reduced police numbers, we deserve better.

John Zarczynski, Phil Twiss and Mike Allen (Cons) Honiton St Michael's John Zarczynski, Phil Twiss and Mike Allen (Cons) Honiton St Michael's

FENITON (one seat):

Susie Bond (Ind): Approached for comment.

Adam Powell (Lab):

Jenny Brown and Dean Barrow (Cons) Honiton St Paul's Jenny Brown and Dean Barrow (Cons) Honiton St Paul's

The last 35 years I have worked and bought up a family in East Devon. We run a business growing fruit trees. I have seen services in our rural Devon brutally cut back, hospitals, doctors’ surgeries, public transport, highways, and schools. Unaffordable housing is replacing our countryside, high streets have declined and climate change is being ignored. I believe in decent services for everyone, decent housing everyone can afford, and a sustainable rural economy.

John Tristram (Con):

John Tristram retired to Devon 10 years ago following a career in the army, engineering and electronic industries. He is involved in rural issues and is an active parish councillor, as well as a governor of a local primary school. His priorities are recycling, protecting local services and tackling rural crime. He is dedicated to improving quality of life for residents and genuinely making a difference.

Julian Hoyles (Lib Dem) Honiton St Paul's Julian Hoyles (Lib Dem) Honiton St Paul's

HONITON ST MICHAEL’S (three seats):

Mike Allen (Con):

Chris East (LAB) Chris East (LAB)

Mike Allen and his wife live in the heart of the Honiton and is very much part of community life, including his work as a district councillor and supporting the Honiton Foodbank. He is part of a formidable team of Conservative candidates in Honiton who offer a diverse range of experience in business life and the voluntary sector. Mike is passionate about excellent healthcare for Honiton, being delivered locally at our GP surgery and hospital.

Luke Jeffery (Lib Dem): Approached for comment.

Philip Skinner (Con) Philip Skinner (Con)

Phil Twiss (Con):

Phil Twiss has lived and worked in the Honiton community with his family for over 30 years and is known for being approachable and helpful. As well as being a current district councillor for Honiton St Michael’s, he is also the county councillor for Honiton, fighting for the towns best interests at every opportunity. If re-elected he will continue his work on behalf of all residents, particularly in matters relating to health and social care.

John Zarczynski (Con):

John Zarczynski is a very determined, larger than life person determined to make a positive contribution to improve things for the people of Honiton. A former town mayor who lives close to the town with his Family, John is invariably ‘on call’ when out and about. He has been involved with and behind many projects, including the Honiton 55+ Centre centre. If elected, he is relishing the challenges sitting on the Ddistrict council will bring.

HONITON ST PAUL’S: (two seats)

Dean Barrow (Con):

Dean Barrow and his family made their home in Honiton some years ago and he is fully immersed in a number of projects in the town from The Abbeyfield Home in the High Street, to his local church. As well as operating his own business in Honiton High Street, Dean has risen to a high level on the district council where he is well respected, representing the interests of Honiton and wider East Devon.

Sally Boom (Lab):

I moved to Honiton from Payhembury 12 years ago. I have two children of my own, and taught in primary schools for 25 years, but now mainly concern myself with the needs of the elderly. I am on the fundraising committee of the local community transport charity and hold a coffee morning every week. As your councillor I will focus on Honiton’s economy and its housing needs, and will help people facing local housing difficulties.

Jenny Brown (Con):

Jenny Brown brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality and tourism sector in her role as a current district councillor. She is the lead councillor for tourism and is perhaps best known for work on our local railways stations, including brightening up their appearance. She is part of the Friends of Honiton Railway Station Group. If re-elected Jenny would like to significantly increase the scope of her role on EDDC.

Jules Hoyles (Lib Dem):

Hi I’m Jules Hoyles. I have lived in Honiton for over 12 years. In that time I have gained a good understanding of the issues that concern us. I want Honiton to be a prosperous and successful town. One that will attract new shops, market traders and businesses. A place where families and individuals can thrive and prosper. A place where our young and elderly are safe and cared for.

Tony McCollum (Independent):

I want to be Independent and represent the people I know and I want them to be fully aware of what Independent means. I believe that if a candidate is elected as a Conservative, Labour or Liberal then chooses not to follow his party agenda then he or she simply becomes a disassociated Conservative or Labour member and until they canvas their constituents as an Independent and get elected as such they remain a disassociated politician.

TALE VALE (one seat)

Chris East (Lab):

I am a retired RAF engineering officer and international sales engineer. I have been a community activist since Wolf Cub, establishing and running a job club, campaigning against closures of police stations, libraries etc, and the running down of the NHS. I particularly support: Reinstating stolen local hospital beds: care in own home has failed for lack of staff and funding, adequate funding for education, young people’s needs and providing much better protection for home renters

Mike Gray (Lib Dem):

Mike Gray is a trained scientist and now works as a manager on the edge of Exeter. Mike has lived in Talaton for 15 years with his wife and two sons. He cares passionately about his local environment, including the state of the roads and planning decisions, and wishes to be elected to EDDC to ensure that the views of residents of Tale Vale are properly represented.

Philip Skinner (Con):

Deputy leader of EDDC: Born and bred in East Devon, Philip has represented Tale Vale Ward since 1999. Elected deputy leader of EDDCto partner Ian in 2018, Philip has special responsibility for economy and development management. He is passionate the council does not simply build houses in East Devon, but the Conservative team deliver essential supporting facilities and services, employment opportunities, sports and recreation, within a strong local economy.