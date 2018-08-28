Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pop-up vegan cafe opening in Cranbrook - serving a festive plant-based feast

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 December 2018

The first vegan pop-up Christmas cafe is opening up to Cranbrook diners looking for an ethical and affordable festive feast.

The Cranbrook Conscious Dining Cafe is the first of its kind and welcomes those curious about what it means to dine on delicious locally-sourced food with entirely animal-free ingredients.

Organiser Catherine Barlemoor said: “On Saturday, December 22, local people from families and friends, to those who live alone, are getting together to make merry at the Younghayes Centre.”

The plant-based menu is on offer for £5 per person.

Guests are also invited to bring their own Christmas projects to the crafting table where they can sip a winter beverage and make use of a variety of craft materials for an additional £2.

Tickets are available via the Facebook event page Pop Up Vegan Cafe - or find out more on the Creative Wellbeing Cranbrook group.

Booking is essential.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Calling all Christmas fans, test yourself with our ultimate festive quiz

Christmas quiz - question 15. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

$alttext

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

Afternoon tea in the Cotswolds: 19 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

24 reasons to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton hospital volunteers receive long service awards

Long serving League volunteers (l to r) Kirstin MacLean, Maggie Dunn, Kirstine House (five years) Doreen Horroll (15), Jenny Male (30) and Brenda Clark (15). Picture: Lycia Moore.

East Devon rail travellers face more disruption

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Honiton Town boss speaks about Appledore withdrawal, the coming league changes, the Town fixtures and more...

Honiton Town away at Budleigh with manager Kev Blackwell (right) and assistant Nick Ogden watching their team from the technical area. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Primary School’s nativity play

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Ref mha 51 18TI 7102. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Sarah Dawe and John Frith

golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists