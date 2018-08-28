Pop-up vegan cafe opening in Cranbrook - serving a festive plant-based feast

The first vegan pop-up Christmas cafe is opening up to Cranbrook diners looking for an ethical and affordable festive feast.

The Cranbrook Conscious Dining Cafe is the first of its kind and welcomes those curious about what it means to dine on delicious locally-sourced food with entirely animal-free ingredients.

Organiser Catherine Barlemoor said: “On Saturday, December 22, local people from families and friends, to those who live alone, are getting together to make merry at the Younghayes Centre.”

The plant-based menu is on offer for £5 per person.

Guests are also invited to bring their own Christmas projects to the crafting table where they can sip a winter beverage and make use of a variety of craft materials for an additional £2.

Tickets are available via the Facebook event page Pop Up Vegan Cafe - or find out more on the Creative Wellbeing Cranbrook group.

Booking is essential.