Plans for new Axminster WI

A call to join the new Axminsetr WI Archant

Current branch is ‘bursting at the seams’, say organisers

Plans to launch a second WI in Axminster will be unveiled on Friday (March 22).

It follows the success of the town’s current Axe River WI which has proved so popular it is ‘bursting at the seams’

At least 12 members are needed before a new WI can be formed so it is hoped there will be a big turnout at the meeting in The Bradshaw Room, of the Heritage Centre in Silver Street, at 10.15am.

Decisions will be made as to when and where the WI will meet each month - with the options including morning, afternoon or evening - and what name it will be known by.

The original Axminster WI folded 20 years ago.

A spokeswoman said: “Axe River WI formed five years ago and with the popularity of the Women’s Institute appealing to women of all ages and interests it is felt the time has come for another WI in the town.”

There are four Devon WI’s within six miles of Axminster, meeting in Colyford, Colyton, Whitford and Seaton, plus Tatworth WI in Somerset and Thorncombe WI in Dorset.