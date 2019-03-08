Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans for new Axminster WI

PUBLISHED: 17:01 18 March 2019

A call to join the new Axminsetr WI

A call to join the new Axminsetr WI

Archant

Current branch is ‘bursting at the seams’, say organisers

Plans to launch a second WI in Axminster will be unveiled on Friday (March 22).

It follows the success of the town’s current Axe River WI which has proved so popular it is ‘bursting at the seams’

At least 12 members are needed before a new WI can be formed so it is hoped there will be a big turnout at the meeting in The Bradshaw Room, of the Heritage Centre in Silver Street, at 10.15am.

Decisions will be made as to when and where the WI will meet each month - with the options including morning, afternoon or evening - and what name it will be known by.

The original Axminster WI folded 20 years ago.

A spokeswoman said: “Axe River WI formed five years ago and with the popularity of the Women’s Institute appealing to women of all ages and interests it is felt the time has come for another WI in the town.”

There are four Devon WI’s within six miles of Axminster, meeting in Colyford, Colyton, Whitford and Seaton, plus Tatworth WI in Somerset and Thorncombe WI in Dorset.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Pupils encouraged to do the ‘write’ thing

Illustrator Jethro Wilson, story teller Katy Cawkwell and local author Rikey Austin with St Marys Pupils. Picture Deborah Fudger

Lifeboat SOS extracts Georgia from dentist’s chair

Georgia - all smiles now. Picture Richard Horobin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Pupils encouraged to do the ‘write’ thing

Illustrator Jethro Wilson, story teller Katy Cawkwell and local author Rikey Austin with St Marys Pupils. Picture Deborah Fudger

Lifeboat SOS extracts Georgia from dentist’s chair

Georgia - all smiles now. Picture Richard Horobin

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Plans for new Axminster WI

A call to join the new Axminsetr WI

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Ottery St Mary latest – the end of season fixtures for the Macron Division Three contenders

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7868. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon CCC launch 2019 souvenir brochure

The front cover of the 2019 Dveon CCC souvenir brochure. Picture CONRAD SUTCLIFFE

Pupils encouraged to do the ‘write’ thing

Illustrator Jethro Wilson, story teller Katy Cawkwell and local author Rikey Austin with St Marys Pupils. Picture Deborah Fudger
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists