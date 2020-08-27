‘Lost’ portrait of Lyme lifeboat ‘hero’ presented to crew

Mark Shephard holding the portrait of John Hodder with lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks in the background. Picture Richard Horobin. Archant

A 50-year-old pencil portrait of a much-decorated Lyme Regis lifeboat crew member has been presented to the town’s RNLI volunteers by the artist’s grandson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Hodder at the lifeboat station in 2015.. Picture Richard Horobin. John Hodder at the lifeboat station in 2015.. Picture Richard Horobin.

Mark Shephard’s grandmother, Camille Moore, lived in Yawl, Uplyme, when she is believed to have drawn the portrait of John Hodder during an art class at Woodroffe School in the 1970s.

Mr Shephard kept the portrait in the loft of his home in Godalming, Surrey, but when he saw the name John Hodder on the back, and the obvious signs that the subject was a lifeboat crew member, he decided to contact the RNLI.

He said: “My grandmother was a very keen artist, and I have other examples of her work. It seemed only right that the portrait should come home to the RNLI in Lyme Regis.”

Mr Hodder, 76, was unable to attend the presentation, but said: “I am very grateful to Mr Shephard for his donation of the portrait and would like it to remain at the lifeboat station as a reminder of my years of service with so many superb colleagues.”

Artist Camille Moore in a family photo in the 1950s. Picture supplied. Artist Camille Moore in a family photo in the 1950s. Picture supplied.

Mr Hodder served with the RNLI in Lyme Regis for 20 years and was recognised for several acts of courage during rescues at sea. Crew members who served with Mr Hodder were known as ‘Hodder’s heroes’.