Deadly 'jellyfish' washed up at Seaton

A Portuguese man o' war washed up on Seaton beach. Picture: Alex Walton Picture: Alex Walton

Dog walkers at Seaton have been warned to watch out for potentially lethal Portuguese man o' war that have been washed up on the beach.

Although their venomous sting is rarely fatal to humans, it can kill an animal.

Despite the fact that they look like jellyfish, Portuguese man o' war are, in fact, a floating colony of organisms working together.

Several have been spotted amongst the pebbles along the beach at Seaton. It is thought recent storms brought them ashore.

The NHS says anyone stung by a Portuguese man o' war should remove any tentacles from the skin and rinse the affected area with sea water and then hot water.

If symptoms persist or the sting is on a sensitive area of the body, medical advice should be sought immediately.