Fitness instructor goes online in bid to keep people healthy

Paula Ferris of Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness who has been providing online fitness lessons. Picture: Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness Archant

A Dunkeswell fitness instructor has taken to the internet in her bid to keep people healthy during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paula Ferris is the owner of Positive EnerJe with more than 20 years’ experience in the field and was left in a conundrum when the UK went into lockdown.

Feeling a need to be there for her members, Paula took to doing livestreams where she would provide fitness classes in lieu of meeting face-to-face.

The 43-year-old said she felt a sense of nervousness before her first class but that quickly dissipated and was replaced by adrenaline as she saw the mums, dads, daughters and sons taking part.

Paula now runs a class every weekday as well as taking personal training appointments and making wellbeing calls to her members. The classes are 30 minutes long and range from high intensity training to strength and stamina before finishing with fitness yoga on Fridays. If you would like more information on how to join, then you can email Paula at positiveenerje@gmail.com.