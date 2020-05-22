Advanced search

Fitness instructor goes online in bid to keep people healthy

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 May 2020

Paula Ferris of Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness who has been providing online fitness lessons. Picture: Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness

Paula Ferris of Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness who has been providing online fitness lessons. Picture: Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness

Archant

A Dunkeswell fitness instructor has taken to the internet in her bid to keep people healthy during lockdown.

Paula Ferris is the owner of Positive EnerJe with more than 20 years’ experience in the field and was left in a conundrum when the UK went into lockdown.

Feeling a need to be there for her members, Paula took to doing livestreams where she would provide fitness classes in lieu of meeting face-to-face.

The 43-year-old said she felt a sense of nervousness before her first class but that quickly dissipated and was replaced by adrenaline as she saw the mums, dads, daughters and sons taking part.

Paula now runs a class every weekday as well as taking personal training appointments and making wellbeing calls to her members. The classes are 30 minutes long and range from high intensity training to strength and stamina before finishing with fitness yoga on Fridays. If you would like more information on how to join, then you can email Paula at positiveenerje@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

New code of conduct for Lyme Regis fossil hunters

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis, famous for fossils. Picture: CHRIS CARSON.

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Fitness instructor goes online in bid to keep people healthy

Paula Ferris of Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness who has been providing online fitness lessons. Picture: Positive EnerJe Health & Fitness

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Seaton suffer first defeat, Feniton win and Axminster tie - T20 League matchday seven results

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

How to work safely in other people’s homes - Government guidance to tradespeople

Full details of what needs to be considered while working in other people's homes, under the Covid-19 restrictions, can be found at www.gov.uk/workingsafely. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Support calls, donations points and street cleaners – Beer residents band together during lockdown

Some of the Beer Men's Shed team who are growing vegtables on an allotment donated to them by Clinton Devon Estates. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.
Drive 24