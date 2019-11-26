Century of books success for young Pranav

Pranav Karthick with his Book Track Award. Picture: Priya Pudhiyanayagam Priya Pudhiyanayagam

A Honiton pupil has been awarded a special accolade for reading 100 books.

Pranav Karthick was presented his Book Track award at Honiton Library to mark the accomplishment.

The youngster is a Year Two pupil at Honiton Primary School.

Book Track gives youngsters the chance to keep a record of all the books they read, and collect stickers and badges along the way.

Mum Priya Pudhiyanayagam said: "As parents we believed that books are children's window to the world and we always wanted Pranav to discover the joy of reading.

"So we cultivated his interests in reading using the Honiton Library Book Track programme.

"The staff at Honiton Library made us comfortable and we thank them all for encouraging Pranav. His favourite author is Roald Dahl. We are extremely proud of what Pranav has achieved as he was able to complete within 11 months. We also thank Midweek Herald for motivating the children and recognising them by publishing their photographs in the newspapers."